True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in December

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,301.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TUERF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of TUERF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.