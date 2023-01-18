Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 5,256 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,394. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.73, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

