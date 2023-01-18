Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 499 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after acquiring an additional 266,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.16. 31,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,622. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.33.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.