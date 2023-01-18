TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other TSR news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $51,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TSR Stock Performance

TSR Company Profile

TSRI stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. TSR has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.62.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

