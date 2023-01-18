TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 77.5% in December

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSS Stock Down 15.3 %

OTCMKTS:TSSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840. TSS has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.70.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 29.20%.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

