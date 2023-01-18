Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 4.4% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.06. 63,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 829,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.37. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,294,000 after acquiring an additional 409,187 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

