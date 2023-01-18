Uniswap Price Tops $6.09 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.09 or 0.00029307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $217.37 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00401473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016611 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000796 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

