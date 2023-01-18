United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36, RTT News reports. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

