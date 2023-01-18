United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 215577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.35.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

