United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.70

Several brokerages recently commented on UDIRF. Bank of America raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Internet to €21.50 ($23.37) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

