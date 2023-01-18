UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $33.50

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $33.50 or 0.00161739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $97.44 million and approximately $859.02 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.52516005 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $834.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.