Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

