Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) PT Raised to €29.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UMGNF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Universal Music Group to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of UMGNF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

