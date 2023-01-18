Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,418 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.25% of Upwork worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Upwork by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.45. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. Analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,780 shares of company stock worth $738,526. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

