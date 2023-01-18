USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $240,012.24

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $98.90 million and approximately $240,012.24 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,703.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.41 or 0.00576768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00207118 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00056506 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

