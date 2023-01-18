Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 65.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 65.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $744.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

