Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.15% of Vera Bradley worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

VRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,707. The company has a market cap of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

