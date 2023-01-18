Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $259,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJH traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $255.50. The company had a trading volume of 70,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,497. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

