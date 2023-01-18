Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 2.1% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Herc by 95.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Herc Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HRI traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

