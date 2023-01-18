Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,162,153 shares during the period. Athersys comprises about 1.4% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. owned about 2.02% of Athersys worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,061.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,823,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX stock remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.94.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.81. Athersys had a negative net margin of 1,350.69% and a negative return on equity of 977.13%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

