Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. 290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,261. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.74.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

