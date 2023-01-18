Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IVV stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.44. 109,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,495. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

