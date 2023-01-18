Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 48,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

