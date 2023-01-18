Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 107,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,147. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16.

