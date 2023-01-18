Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.03.

