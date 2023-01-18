Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $131.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

