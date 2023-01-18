Valmark Advisers Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $47,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.50. 70,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

