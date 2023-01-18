Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $132.41.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.