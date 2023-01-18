Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

