Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

