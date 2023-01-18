Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $211,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 326,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 57,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 202,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 295,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793,414. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

