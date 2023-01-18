Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 11.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $226.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $298.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

