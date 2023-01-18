Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lowered by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 7.6% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

