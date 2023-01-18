Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.