Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after buying an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.80. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

