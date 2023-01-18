Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,228,000 after purchasing an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $213.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

