Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Trimmed by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 41,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

