Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 41,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.