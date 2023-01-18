Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

