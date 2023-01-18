Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Trimmed by Mercer Investments LLC

Mercer Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.85. 46,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

