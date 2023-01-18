Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.