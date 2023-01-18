Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Reduced by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,985,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,281,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,898. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

