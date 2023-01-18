Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $143.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

