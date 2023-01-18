Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $45.05 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Verasity has a total market cap of $45.05 million and approximately $30.66 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

