VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 31.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in VeriSign by 58.0% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.16. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,596 shares of company stock valued at $12,921,126 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

