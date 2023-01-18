Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

CNRAF remained flat at $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Vicinity Centres has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

