Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 46.14

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,789 ($21.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,691.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,732.51. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,304 ($28.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,236.25.
In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.39), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,766.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27 shares of company stock valued at $45,558.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
