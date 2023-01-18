Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Plans Dividend of GBX 46.14

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,789 ($21.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,691.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,732.51. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,522 ($18.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,304 ($28.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,236.25.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 1,071 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($19.39), for a total value of £17,018.19 ($20,766.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27 shares of company stock valued at $45,558.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($26.72) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

