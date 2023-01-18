Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($125.00) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($120.65) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($126.09) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at €102.88 ($111.83) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.08. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($96.52).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

