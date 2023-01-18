Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 2.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43. 112,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,033,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPCE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 27,154.61%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

