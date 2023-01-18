Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Virios Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Virios Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

